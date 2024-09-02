Carret Asset Management LLC Purchases 24 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 1,600.0% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI traded up $45.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $2,061.66. The stock had a trading volume of 384,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $104.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.24, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.60. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,141.04 and a fifty-two week high of $2,064.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,777.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,649.99.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $1.95. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 43.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 35.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Dbs Bank upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,300.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,105.91.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

