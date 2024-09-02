Carret Asset Management LLC Has $9.51 Million Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Carret Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Lam Research accounts for approximately 1.1% of Carret Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $9,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lam Research by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lam Research by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Lam Research by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on LRCX. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $1,130.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $950.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $1,100.00 to $950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Lam Research from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,130.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,006.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 4,409 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,055.76, for a total value of $4,654,845.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,239,346.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 4,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,055.76, for a total transaction of $4,654,845.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,857 shares in the company, valued at $7,239,346.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 1,620 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,056.99, for a total transaction of $1,712,323.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,237 shares in the company, valued at $5,535,456.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,326 shares of company stock valued at $17,383,715. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Trading Up 3.0 %

LRCX traded up $23.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $821.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,242,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,411. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $929.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $943.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.48. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $574.42 and a 1-year high of $1,130.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Lam Research’s stock is going to split on the morning of Thursday, October 3rd. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 21st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $8.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.56. Lam Research had a return on equity of 48.71% and a net margin of 25.68%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.98 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 35.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a $2.30 dividend. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 33.84%.

Lam Research declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

