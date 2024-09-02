Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) Short Interest Update

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,720,000 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the July 31st total of 5,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 573,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.7 days.
Cardiff Oncology Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of CRDF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,979. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.28. Cardiff Oncology has a 1-year low of $0.94 and a 1-year high of $6.42.
Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01). Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 6,143.91% and a negative return on equity of 62.65%. The company had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cardiff Oncology will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research report on Monday, May 6th.
Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel therapies to treat various cancers in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor to treatment a range of solid tumor cancers and KRAS/NRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal and metastatic pancreatic cancer, as well as investigator-initiated trials in triple negative breast cancer and small cell lung cancer; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab.
