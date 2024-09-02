Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) Short Interest Update

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,720,000 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the July 31st total of 5,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 573,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.7 days.

Cardiff Oncology Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of CRDF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,979. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.28. Cardiff Oncology has a 1-year low of $0.94 and a 1-year high of $6.42.

Get Cardiff Oncology alerts:

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01). Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 6,143.91% and a negative return on equity of 62.65%. The company had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cardiff Oncology will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cardiff Oncology

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRDF. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,921,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,260,000 after acquiring an additional 9,468 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 380.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,215,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 962,940 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Cardiff Oncology by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 227,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 55,450 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 82.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 157,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 71,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. 16.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRDF

About Cardiff Oncology

(Get Free Report)

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel therapies to treat various cancers in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor to treatment a range of solid tumor cancers and KRAS/NRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal and metastatic pancreatic cancer, as well as investigator-initiated trials in triple negative breast cancer and small cell lung cancer; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiff Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiff Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.