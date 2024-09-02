Capricorn Metals Ltd (OTCMKTS:CRNLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Capricorn Metals Ltd (OTCMKTS:CRNLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 295,300 shares, a growth of 13.4% from the July 31st total of 260,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,476.5 days.

Capricorn Metals Stock Performance

Capricorn Metals stock remained flat at C$3.99 during mid-day trading on Monday. Capricorn Metals has a one year low of C$2.90 and a one year high of C$4.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.21.

Capricorn Metals Company Profile

Capricorn Metals Ltd engages in the evaluation, exploration, development, and production of gold properties in Australia. It holds a 100% interest in the Karlawinda gold project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia; and the Mt Gibson Gold Project located in the Murchison region of Western Australia.

