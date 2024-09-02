BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Decreases Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. trimmed its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 21.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 90,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Philip Morris International makes up 0.5% of BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $9,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PM. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 684.4% in the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its position in Philip Morris International by 250.0% in the first quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 57.4% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth $34,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.80.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:PM traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $123.29. 5,602,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,291,042. The firm has a market cap of $191.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.58. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.23 and a 52 week high of $123.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.15.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.32% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total transaction of $1,038,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,877,305.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total value of $2,260,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 158,447 shares in the company, valued at $17,906,095.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total value of $1,038,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,877,305.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

