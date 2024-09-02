BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Buys 470,000 Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. raised its stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470,000 shares during the period. StoneCo accounts for 1.1% of BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. owned 0.54% of StoneCo worth $20,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in StoneCo by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 116,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in StoneCo during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in StoneCo by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 221,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 18,505 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in StoneCo by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in StoneCo by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,183,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,340,000 after purchasing an additional 36,030 shares during the last quarter. 73.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
StoneCo Price Performance
StoneCo stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.26. 39,905,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,481,769. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.06 and its 200-day moving average is $14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.32. StoneCo Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.34 and a 52 week high of $19.46.
Analyst Ratings Changes
StoneCo Company Profile
StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.
