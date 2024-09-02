BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Acquires New Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,418,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 11.0% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,459,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 89.8% during the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 23.4% in the second quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,748,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance
Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock traded up $10.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $534.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 538,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,783. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $545.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $571.02. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $389.90 and a one year high of $626.67. The firm has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.86.
Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 8.77%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $660.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stephens decreased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $630.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $629.82.
About Martin Marietta Materials
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
