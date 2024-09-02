BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Acquires New Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,418,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 11.0% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,459,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 89.8% during the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 23.4% in the second quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,748,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock traded up $10.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $534.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 538,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,783. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $545.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $571.02. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $389.90 and a one year high of $626.67. The firm has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.36 by ($0.60). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.60 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 20.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 8.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $660.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stephens decreased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $630.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $629.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MLM

About Martin Marietta Materials

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.