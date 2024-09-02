Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 449,500 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the July 31st total of 539,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 202,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Bolloré Stock Performance

Bolloré stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.54. 40,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,491. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.50. Bolloré has a one year low of $5.18 and a one year high of $6.96.

Bolloré Company Profile

Bolloré SE engages in the transportation and logistics, communications, and industry businesses in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Bolloré Logistics, Bolloré Energy, Communications, and Industry segments. The company offers freight forwarding, railroad, and port services; and distributes oil products.

