Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 449,500 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the July 31st total of 539,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 202,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.
Bolloré Stock Performance
Bolloré stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.54. 40,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,491. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.50. Bolloré has a one year low of $5.18 and a one year high of $6.96.
Bolloré Company Profile
