BitShares 1-Day Volume Hits $84,525.23 (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One BitShares coin can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, BitShares has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. BitShares has a total market cap of $5.27 million and $84,525.23 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000574 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000392 BTC.

BitShares Profile

BTS uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,060,000 coins. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

