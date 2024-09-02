Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage on Bodycote (LON:BOY)

Stock analysts at Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Bodycote (LON:BOY – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a GBX 800 ($10.55) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BOY. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 720 ($9.49) price objective on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 980 ($12.92) price objective on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Bodycote from GBX 760 ($10.02) to GBX 750 ($9.89) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Bodycote Stock Performance

About Bodycote

Shares of Bodycote stock traded up GBX 6.33 ($0.08) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 667.33 ($8.80). 236,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,332. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 678.72 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 685.75. The stock has a market cap of £1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 2,022.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.81. Bodycote has a 12 month low of GBX 545 ($7.19) and a 12 month high of GBX 774 ($10.21).

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. It operates in two Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. The company offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

