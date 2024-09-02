Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage on Bodycote (LON:BOY)

Stock analysts at Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Bodycote (LON:BOY – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a GBX 800 ($10.55) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.88% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on BOY. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 720 ($9.49) price objective on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 980 ($12.92) price objective on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Bodycote from GBX 760 ($10.02) to GBX 750 ($9.89) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.
Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. It operates in two Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. The company offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.
