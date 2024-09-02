Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Short Interest Up 13.7% in August

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, an increase of 13.7% from the July 31st total of 1,530,000 shares. Currently, 6.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 425,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Insider Activity at Beazer Homes USA

In other news, EVP Keith L. Belknap, Jr. sold 13,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $414,561.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,701,028.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Keith L. Belknap, Jr. sold 13,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $413,687.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 164,119 shares in the company, valued at $5,043,376.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Keith L. Belknap, Jr. sold 13,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $414,561.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,701,028.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

Institutional Trading of Beazer Homes USA

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. USA Financial Formulas boosted its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 4,947.1% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 858 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on BZH shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on Beazer Homes USA from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. B. Riley lowered their target price on Beazer Homes USA from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered Beazer Homes USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

View Our Latest Report on BZH

Beazer Homes USA Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE BZH traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.28. The company had a trading volume of 253,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,089. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.68 and its 200-day moving average is $29.36. Beazer Homes USA has a 1-year low of $22.03 and a 1-year high of $34.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $986.79 million, a P/E ratio of 6.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 12.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $595.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.67 million. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 6.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.