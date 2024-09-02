Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC) Short Interest Update

Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 178,200 shares, a decline of 8.1% from the July 31st total of 193,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Bank First from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th.

Get Bank First alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Bank First

Bank First Stock Performance

BFC stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $94.04. 29,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,169. Bank First has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $96.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.77. The firm has a market cap of $941.34 million, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.32.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.13. Bank First had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 32.18%. The firm had revenue of $55.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.70 million. On average, analysts expect that Bank First will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank First Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th. This is a boost from Bank First’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Bank First’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Bank First by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 485,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank First by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Bank First by 10.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank First by 167.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 23,705 shares during the period. Finally, F M Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank First during the second quarter worth about $2,560,000. 29.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank First

(Get Free Report)

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First, N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. It offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank First Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank First and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.