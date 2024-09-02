Australian Clinical Labs Limited (ASX:ACL) Increases Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Australian Clinical Labs Limited (ASX:ACL – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Monday, September 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Australian Clinical Labs’s previous final dividend of $0.07.

Australian Clinical Labs Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Get Australian Clinical Labs alerts:

Australian Clinical Labs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Australian Clinical Labs Limited provides pathology services in Australia. The company offers range of services, which include routine pathology test, advanced molecular genetics testing, harmony NIPT and first trimester screening, genetic carrier screening, chemical pathology, histopathology, and cytopathology; hematology, allergy, and immunology; serology and microbiology; and infectious molecular testing, cardiac testing services, functional pathology, veterinary pathology, and commercial drug and alcohol testing services.

Receive News & Ratings for Australian Clinical Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Australian Clinical Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.