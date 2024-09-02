Augustine Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Augustine Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,673 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DVN. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 31.4% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 832 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 21.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 7.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 5.6% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 0.8% in the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,651 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $44.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.85 and its 200 day moving average is $47.62. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $40.47 and a 1 year high of $55.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Devon Energy Announces Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Devon Energy’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.75.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

