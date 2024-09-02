Augustine Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Augustine Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 62,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. The Carlyle Group comprises 1.0% of Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $2,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 448,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,267,000 after acquiring an additional 129,390 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 21,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The Carlyle Group

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 127,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $4,631,632.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,123,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,756,883.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,261,559 shares of company stock worth $82,700,460. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.07.

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ CG opened at $40.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.52. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.13 and a fifty-two week high of $50.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.73 million. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 24.30% and a negative net margin of 11.67%. The Carlyle Group’s revenue was up 131.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is -78.21%.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Stories

