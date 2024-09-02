Ark (ARK) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $7.17 Million

Ark (ARK) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 2nd. In the last seven days, Ark has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar. Ark has a total market cap of $54.42 million and approximately $7.17 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000508 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ark alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000264 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000807 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001313 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001328 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 183,180,656 coins and its circulating supply is 183,180,234 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ark is ark.io.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.