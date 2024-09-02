Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Acquired by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 34.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,574 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ANET. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 500.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 872.7% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $302.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.38.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $353.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $344.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $309.00. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.25 and a twelve month high of $376.50. The firm has a market cap of $111.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.11.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a net margin of 39.01% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 1,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.55, for a total value of $556,483.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 186,600 shares in the company, valued at $65,226,030. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 1,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.55, for a total value of $556,483.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 186,600 shares in the company, valued at $65,226,030. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.00, for a total transaction of $8,925,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,595,800 shares in the company, valued at $569,700,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,219 shares of company stock worth $42,440,394 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.