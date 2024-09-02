Arcadium Lithium plc (NYSE:ALTM) Short Interest Update

Arcadium Lithium plc (NYSE:ALTM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,890,000 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the July 31st total of 78,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days. Approximately 7.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Arcadium Lithium Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:ALTM traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.71. 6,028,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,342,846. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. Arcadium Lithium has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $22.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.96.

Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The business had revenue of $254.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.63 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Arcadium Lithium to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

Arcadium Lithium Company Profile

Arcadium Lithium plc engages in the production of lithium chemicals products in the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It offers battery-grade lithium hydroxide, lithium carbonate, butyllithium and high purity lithium metal for electric vehicles, electronics, agricultural, industrial, greases, polymers, pharmaceutical, battery, and aerospace applications.

Featured Articles

