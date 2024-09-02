Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Sold by FFT Wealth Management LLC

FFT Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APO. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 355,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,148,000 after buying an additional 87,688 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 7,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Pauline Richards acquired 2,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $104.92 per share, with a total value of $246,666.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 85,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,007,801.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on APO shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Apollo Global Management from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Argus cut their target price on Apollo Global Management from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.19.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

APO stock opened at $115.73 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.49. The stock has a market cap of $65.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.59. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.11 and a fifty-two week high of $126.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.03). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.