American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Acquired by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,978 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 62.5% in the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 165 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Price Performance

AXP stock traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $258.65. 3,442,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,963,972. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $242.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $183.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $140.91 and a fifty-two week high of $261.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.60 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that American Express will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on AXP shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of American Express from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of American Express from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.70.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on American Express

About American Express

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.