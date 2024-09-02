Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE: AQN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/13/2024 – Algonquin Power & Utilities had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $6.50 to $5.75. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/13/2024 – Algonquin Power & Utilities had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $7.00 to $6.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/12/2024 – Algonquin Power & Utilities was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

8/12/2024 – Algonquin Power & Utilities had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from $7.00 to $6.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/12/2024 – Algonquin Power & Utilities was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $7.75.

8/12/2024 – Algonquin Power & Utilities had its price target lowered by analysts at Desjardins from $5.50 to $5.25. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/12/2024 – Algonquin Power & Utilities was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $8.50.

7/10/2024 – Algonquin Power & Utilities had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE AQN traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.41. 3,547,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,626,919. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $7.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 0.66.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp alerts:

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $598.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -89.80%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $298,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 320.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,273,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,633,000 after purchasing an additional 5,544,063 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the second quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Troluce Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 33.3% during the second quarter. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,575,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,090,000 after buying an additional 643,352 shares during the last quarter. 62.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.