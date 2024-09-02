Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Sold by Flaharty Asset Management LLC

Flaharty Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 583 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,416,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,946,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $210,334,000 after purchasing an additional 619,287 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 470.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 442,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,979,000 after purchasing an additional 364,516 shares during the period. Allen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,865,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 661.0% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 289,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,741,000 after purchasing an additional 251,483 shares during the period.

Alerian MLP ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

AMLP stock opened at $47.33 on Monday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $40.03 and a 52 week high of $49.44. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.86.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

