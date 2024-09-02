Aire Advisors LLC Sells 190 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Aire Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Aire Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $10,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 179.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,185,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,141 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,528,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,470,000 after purchasing an additional 722,159 shares during the last quarter. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,575,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $91,839,000. Finally, Midland Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,045,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $172.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,808,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,058,779. The company has a market cap of $123.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $164.89 and a 200 day moving average of $161.14. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $131.42 and a 1 year high of $172.98.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

