758 Shares in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Purchased by Rockline Wealth Management LLC

Rockline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG stock traded up $3.69 on Monday, hitting $375.55. 955,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013,463. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $260.65 and a 12-month high of $392.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $371.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $354.67. The stock has a market cap of $129.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

