5,240 Shares in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Acquired by Cravens & Co Advisors LLC

Cravens & Co Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth $221,858,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 32,722,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,419,000 after buying an additional 2,575,396 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 121.2% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,916,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,836,000 after buying an additional 1,597,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,159,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,534,000 after buying an additional 740,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,128,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,685,000 after buying an additional 584,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NET. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.29.
Insider Buying and Selling at Cloudflare
In other Cloudflare news, Director Katrin Suder sold 574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total value of $38,521.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,433,481.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Katrin Suder sold 574 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total transaction of $38,521.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,433,481.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total transaction of $1,036,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,422,845.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 577,622 shares of company stock valued at $45,953,444 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.
Cloudflare Stock Performance
Shares of NET stock opened at $82.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.88 and a 52 week high of $116.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a PE ratio of -154.98 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.38.
Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 6.90% and a negative return on equity of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $401.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cloudflare Profile
Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.
