50,000 Shares in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Purchased by BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 422.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 658 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 261.3% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 589 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on FCX. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.50 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of FCX stock traded up $0.45 on Monday, hitting $44.28. 7,811,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,294,637. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.92 and its 200 day moving average is $46.79. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.83 and a 1-year high of $55.24. The company has a market capitalization of $63.61 billion, a PE ratio of 39.19, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

