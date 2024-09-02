3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Short Interest Up 16.8% in August

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,780,000 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the July 31st total of 11,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days.
3D Systems Stock Down 8.2 %
3D Systems stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.14. The stock had a trading volume of 7,001,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,864,419. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. 3D Systems has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $6.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.72. The company has a market capitalization of $285.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.72.
3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $102.91 million for the quarter. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 14.32% and a negative net margin of 78.14%. As a group, equities analysts expect that 3D Systems will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On 3D Systems
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $5.50 to $3.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.
About 3D Systems
3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.
