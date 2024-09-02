34,400 Shares in Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS) Acquired by Augustine Asset Management Inc.

Augustine Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 34,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 204.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 6,804 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 452,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,090,000 after purchasing an additional 147,455 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the 4th quarter worth $920,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the 4th quarter worth $3,416,000. 24.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kodiak Gas Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on KGS. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Kodiak Gas Services from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Kodiak Gas Services from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.57.

Kodiak Gas Services Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:KGS opened at $27.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 0.92. Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.72 and a 12-month high of $29.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Kodiak Gas Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. This is an increase from Kodiak Gas Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Kodiak Gas Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 186.37%.

Kodiak Gas Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Gas Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Gas Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.