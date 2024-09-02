20,433 Shares in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Bought by Elevated Capital Advisors LLC

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 20,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FITB. Argus raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.56.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 1.2 %

FITB stock opened at $42.69 on Monday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.49 and a 52 week high of $42.91. The company has a market capitalization of $29.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 17.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Insider Transactions at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other news, Director Mitchell Stuart Feiger sold 12,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total value of $494,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,802.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mitchell Stuart Feiger sold 12,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total value of $494,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,802.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,422 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,269,920 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Featured Stories

