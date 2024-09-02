11,455 Shares in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Purchased by Rockline Wealth Management LLC

Rockline Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,455 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 356.5% during the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 107.5% in the second quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 166.7% during the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on T. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays upped their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Daiwa America upgraded AT&T to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.06.

AT&T Stock Performance

T traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.90. The stock had a trading volume of 29,362,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,488,766. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.89. The firm has a market cap of $142.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.58. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 59.68%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

