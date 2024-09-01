Wrapped HBAR Trading Down 11.7% Over Last Week (WHBAR)

Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. One Wrapped HBAR token can currently be bought for about $0.0491 or 0.00000084 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped HBAR has a total market cap of $13.67 million and approximately $553,135.42 worth of Wrapped HBAR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Wrapped HBAR has traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar.

About Wrapped HBAR

Wrapped HBAR was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Wrapped HBAR’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 278,679,639 tokens. Wrapped HBAR’s official Twitter account is @hedera. The Reddit community for Wrapped HBAR is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Wrapped HBAR is hedera.com/blog. Wrapped HBAR’s official website is www.hedera.com.

Wrapped HBAR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Hedera Hashgraph platform. Wrapped HBAR has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 278,237,352.3563057 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped HBAR is 0.04960141 USD and is down -3.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $414,081.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped HBAR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped HBAR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped HBAR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

