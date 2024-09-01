Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $30.25 Million

Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. In the last seven days, Wrapped AVAX has traded down 17.8% against the US dollar. One Wrapped AVAX token can currently be bought for $22.25 or 0.00038328 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped AVAX has a market capitalization of $144.62 million and approximately $30.25 million worth of Wrapped AVAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000081 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped AVAX’s total supply is 6,499,653 tokens. The Reddit community for Wrapped AVAX is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wrapped AVAX is www.avalabs.org. Wrapped AVAX’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Wrapped AVAX has a current supply of 6,561,886.16779181. The last known price of Wrapped AVAX is 22.39956325 USD and is down -3.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1111 active market(s) with $18,238,681.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.avalabs.org/.”

