W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Sells 393 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co decreased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1,194.9% in the 4th quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 237,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,190,000 after purchasing an additional 218,949 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 131,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,577,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $348,000. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $165.86 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $143.13 and a 1 year high of $165.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.51. The company has a market cap of $399.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 46.34%. The firm had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.21.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

