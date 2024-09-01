W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Sells 2,636 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lessened its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,636 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab makes up about 2.4% of W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $20,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 97.5% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $65.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $115.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.05. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $48.66 and a 52 week high of $79.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 26.30%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 8,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $612,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,666 shares in the company, valued at $9,124,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 8,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $612,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,124,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $557,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 567,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,134,851.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,800 shares of company stock worth $7,145,364. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCHW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 price target (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

