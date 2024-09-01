W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Sells 1,044 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co reduced its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new position in PayPal during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth $30,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on PayPal from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on PayPal from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.56.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $72.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.21 and its 200-day moving average is $63.08. The firm has a market cap of $74.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.42. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $73.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

