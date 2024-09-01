W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Purchases 6,260 Shares of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF (NYSEARCA:DMBS)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its position in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF (NYSEARCA:DMBS – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,260 shares during the quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co owned 2.34% of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF worth $7,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,410,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,017,000. Legacy CG LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,090,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $11,282,000. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $5,993,000.

DoubleLine Mortgage ETF stock opened at $49.95 on Friday. DoubleLine Mortgage ETF has a 12-month low of $45.27 and a 12-month high of $50.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.46.

The Doubleline Etf Trust – Mortgage ETF (DMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of investment grade residential mortgage-backed securities of any maturity. The fund seeks to outperform the Bloomberg US Mortgage-Backed Securities Index DMBS was launched on Mar 31, 2023 and is managed by DoubleLine.

