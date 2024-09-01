W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Makes New $288,000 Investment in Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co purchased a new position in Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in Sila Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $721,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $362,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Sila Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $749,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Sila Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $923,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $278,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Sila Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

Sila Realty Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE SILA opened at $23.61 on Friday. Sila Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $26.05.

Sila Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1333 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%.

Sila Realty Trust Company Profile

Sila Realty Trust, Inc, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a net lease real estate investment trust with a strategic focus on investing in the large, growing, and resilient healthcare sector. The Company invests in high quality healthcare facilities along the continuum of care, which, we believe, generate predictable, durable, and growing income streams.

