W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Boosts Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 28.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acima Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $390,000. ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 344.1% in the second quarter. ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing now owns 154,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,415,000 after acquiring an additional 119,362 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC now owns 321,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 469,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,066,000 after acquiring an additional 58,494 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $107.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.12. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.78 and a twelve month high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

