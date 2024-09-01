Viewpoint Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA)

Viewpoint Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 10.3% in the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Gainplan LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,192,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $5,918,000. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $801,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 957.7% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 21,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 19,164 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TNA opened at $44.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.76 and a 200 day moving average of $38.97. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares has a twelve month low of $21.58 and a twelve month high of $51.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 3.74.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

