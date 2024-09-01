Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Purchased by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 121.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,602 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $5,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 17,898,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,534,000 after purchasing an additional 8,482,025 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,326,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,029,000 after buying an additional 6,253,040 shares during the last quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 789.9% in the 4th quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. now owns 6,896,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,248,000 after buying an additional 6,121,670 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 61,103,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,494,171,000 after acquiring an additional 5,594,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 123.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,807,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660,678 shares during the last quarter.

BND traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.36. 5,037,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,665,681. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $67.99 and a 1-year high of $74.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.35.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2239 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

