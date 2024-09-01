Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Shares Acquired by Focused Wealth Management Inc

Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 236,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,413 shares during the period. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Focused Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $19,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,347,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,424,000 after buying an additional 188,061 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,674,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,132,000 after acquiring an additional 133,170 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $127,361,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 948,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,217,000 after purchasing an additional 45,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 646,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,553,000 after purchasing an additional 11,034 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VIGI opened at $87.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.64. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.45 and a fifty-two week high of $88.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.536 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

