Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Stake Raised by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,167 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VXF. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 371.8% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 9,966.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VXF opened at $179.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $172.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.64. The company has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $131.80 and a 1 year high of $182.24.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

