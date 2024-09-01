United Capital Management of KS Inc. Sells 337 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. cut its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 82.7% in the first quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares in the last quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth $336,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of BATS:NOBL opened at $104.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.49. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.