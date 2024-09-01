United Capital Management of KS Inc. Raises Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,467 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises about 1.4% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crown Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% during the second quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% during the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,509 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Gordon Haskett reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.04.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $248.50 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $262.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.45. The company has a market capitalization of $141.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.07.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.14. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.07% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $23.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.95%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

