United Capital Management of KS Inc. Has $233,000 Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,697,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,146,000 after buying an additional 883,411 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,008,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,531,000 after acquiring an additional 495,944 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 434.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 321,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,398,000 after acquiring an additional 261,132 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,716.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 206,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,720,000 after purchasing an additional 204,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4,833.4% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 165,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,252,000 after purchasing an additional 162,256 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of HDV stock opened at $118.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.69. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $93.46 and a 12 month high of $118.49.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

