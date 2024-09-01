United Capital Management of KS Inc. Has $1.16 Million Stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. lowered its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,312 shares during the quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. owned about 0.09% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter worth $157,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 10,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA FPEI opened at $18.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.30. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $16.44 and a 1 year high of $18.78.

About First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

