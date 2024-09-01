United Capital Management of KS Inc. Buys 460 Shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its stake in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. owned 0.05% of Chord Energy worth $3,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHRD. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Chord Energy during the second quarter worth about $4,426,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Chord Energy by 252.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 43,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,303,000 after purchasing an additional 31,484 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,549,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Chord Energy by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 144,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,696,000 after purchasing an additional 27,903 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Chord Energy by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 497,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,631,000 after purchasing an additional 14,616 shares in the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chord Energy alerts:

Chord Energy Stock Performance

CHRD opened at $148.43 on Friday. Chord Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $145.35 and a 52-week high of $190.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.90.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

Chord Energy ( NASDAQ:CHRD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.00 by ($0.31). Chord Energy had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 20.83%. The company had revenue of $902.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chord Energy Co. will post 19.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHRD. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $234.00 to $206.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Chord Energy from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on Chord Energy from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Chord Energy from $226.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.78.

Read Our Latest Report on Chord Energy

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Samantha Holroyd bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $149.51 per share, for a total transaction of $74,755.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,485.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chord Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chord Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.