Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $41,000 Position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 540,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,218,000 after purchasing an additional 39,663 shares during the last quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 518,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,628,000 after acquiring an additional 38,398 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 133,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,516,000 after buying an additional 42,872 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,264,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,236,000 after buying an additional 7,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 284,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,473,000 after buying an additional 6,245 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS DFIC traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.87. The company had a trading volume of 496,966 shares. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.60.

About Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

