TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Position Increased by Blue Fin Capital Inc.

Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Americana Partners LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 18.6% in the second quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 3,741 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,780,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,421,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC grew its position in TransDigm Group by 83.9% in the second quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 705 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,310.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,325.00 to $1,440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,466.00 to $1,423.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,422.94.

Shares of TDG stock opened at $1,373.21 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $802.46 and a 52 week high of $1,380.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.05 billion, a PE ratio of 54.47, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,272.88 and its 200-day moving average is $1,255.87.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.77 by $1.23. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.83% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jessica L. Warren sold 925 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,339.34, for a total value of $1,238,889.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,967. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jessica L. Warren sold 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,339.34, for a total value of $1,238,889.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,967. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,323.86, for a total transaction of $39,715,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 112,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,776,710.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,708 shares of company stock valued at $133,146,005. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

