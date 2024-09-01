Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Trading Down 14.3% Over Last 7 Days

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0554 or 0.00000095 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $369.25 million and $2.63 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00038495 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00006857 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00012696 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00007689 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004205 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000512 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,666,511,440 coins. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.